Saturday evening, Jean Smith and Wendell Smith were settled in camping chairs on the lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College, waiting for the start of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Concert on the Lawn.”
Across the lawn, people sat in chairs or at decorated tables. Children ran across the yard and played with a beach ball, while people dined on picnic dinners or items purchased from one of the several food trucks. Mercifully, while the weather was sticky, it was not the inferno of the last week.
The Smiths come to the free concert every year and are OSO season-ticket holders.
“We go wherever they play,” Jean Smith said. “We are blessed to have this kind of music (in Owensboro). The music to me is incredible.”
The annual pops concert is the traditional start of the Owensboro Symphony season, said Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s CEO.
“When (the concert) started, it was a welcome to the students coming back to college,” Payne said. Also, it was “the last hurrah of the summer” for families.
“This is an event, when I talk to people, who say, ‘This is an event I go to every year,’ ” Payne said. “It’s always fun to see the traditions everyone has. I see them in the same spot on the lawn. They have their ‘Concert on the Lawn’ gear.”
Wilma Kaelin attends the annual concert most years.
“I just love the music, and I enjoy watching the people,” she said. “I’m kind of a people watcher.”
Robin Smith was attending her first Concert on the Lawn. Smith decided to settle in Owensboro after coming to Kentucky as a member of the FEMA team sent to respond to the 2021 catastrophic tornadoes in Mayfield.
“This is the first thing I’ve done socially” since settling in the area, Smith said. “I’m a music fan of all sorts.”
Richard and Patricia Brown attend the event every year.
“We usually bring food,” Patricia Brown said, but they decided to skip that step this year “after we found out they had food trucks.” Brown said she likes the atmosphere at the concert and the people.
“We know a lot of these people,” she said. “We gather to mix and talk and laugh and chitchat.”
Wendell Smith, who was a music teacher, said the symphony always puts on a great show.
“I heard the symphony for the first time in 2010, here, and I was really impressed,” he said.
Smith’s son is a professional musician and played with the Louisville Orchestra when he was a student, Smith said.
“Owensboro was every bit as good,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
