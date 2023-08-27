Saturday evening, Jean Smith and Wendell Smith were settled in camping chairs on the lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College, waiting for the start of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Concert on the Lawn.”

Across the lawn, people sat in chairs or at decorated tables. Children ran across the yard and played with a beach ball, while people dined on picnic dinners or items purchased from one of the several food trucks. Mercifully, while the weather was sticky, it was not the inferno of the last week.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

