The Owensboro Transit System is partnering with the Green River District Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on two days next week.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the OTS office, 430 Allen St., and again from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Those receiving the shots must be 18 or older.
People should bring their insurance cards with them.
