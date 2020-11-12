When you get old, sometimes — well, a lot of times — you have memory issues.
But the problem is, by the time we reach senior status, our brains are full of information.
And it takes a while to sort through all the files stored in your memory bank.
A lot of it is pretty useless.
But it seems to be stored at the front.
Things like
“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight. Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Hasenpfeffer Incorporated!”
“Brylcreem: A little dab’ll do ya!”
“Where’s the beef?”
Our telephone number when I was born was two long rings and one short — back when phones were cranked and you called the operator to make a local call.
“Plop! Plop! Fizz! Fizz! Oh, what a relief it is.”
“I can’t believe I ate the whole thing.”
“Who put the bop in the bop shoo bop?”
“Drizzle, Drazzle, Druzzle, Drome. Time for this one to come home.”
“Happy trails to you until we meet again.”
“Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles on a sesame seed bun.”
“Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.”
The Island of Misfit Toys.
“Double, double, toil and trouble. Fire burn and caldron bubble.”
Huey, Dewey and Louie are the nephews of Donald Duck. And their mom is his sister, Della Duck.
Davy Crockett killed him a b’ar when he was only 3.
When a nuclear bomb is on the way, duck under your desk and cover your head.
Laika, a Russian dog, was the first animal to orbit the Earth.
“I Love Lucy” was the first TV show to feature a pregnant woman — although they couldn’t use that word on TV at the time.
Our address in married student housing at Murray State University in 1966 was No. 8 Orchard Heights.
When I was in the Army, we lived on Cedar Circle in Killeen, Texas.
Oh wait! Now, I remember your name.
Boy, that was embarrassing.
Keith Lawrence
