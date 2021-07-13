Weather permitting, the Owensboro Convention Center will debut its new 4,800-square-foot synthetic ice rink Friday night on the Kentucky Legend Pier.
It will be part of Friday After 5’s Christmas in July celebration.
Laura Alexander, the convention center’s general manager, said the ice rink will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday — unless there’s a likelihood of rain.
A decision will be made Thursday morning, she said.
Admission is $10 including skates or $8 if people bring their own skates.
This is a sneak peek at what the convention center plans for November.
Alexander said the ice rink will open the day after Thanksgiving and run through December.
It will be part of a winter adventure program that will be announced later, she said.
The ice rink was announced last September, with plans to debut on Nov. 27.
But the coronavirus pandemic got worse and halted those plans.
From 2004 to 2011, BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center became a giant skating rink, part of downtown’s “Winter Wonderland.”
The event drew an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people to downtown between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day each year.
But it got to be too expensive and ended after eight years.
The new version — “Energy on Ice — is sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipelines and the Staton Family Foundation, which paid $105,000 to buy it.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager, said last fall. “There was quite a bit of interest when it was at the RiverPark Center. I think there will be this time, too.”
“That was real ice at the RiverPark Center,” he said. “This is synthetic. Rain doesn’t melt synthetic ice, so we’ll have less downtime. But it responds almost exactly like ice for skating. It’s a really neat product. It should be a real generator for downtown traffic.”
Alexander said there’s another advantage to the synthetic ice.
“The RiverPark Center had to rent the equipment each year,” she said. “But we bought this. We can put it up in 85-degree weather. If a convention wants an ice-skating night in the summer, we can do it. It’s something unique that most cities don’t have.”
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said earlier, “The outdoor ice-skating rink will be a wonderful amenity for not only residents but visitors, too. We view the rink as an incredible tourist attraction that will bring people to Owensboro to spend money thus fueling our local economy.”
The convention center will manage the ice rink and rent skates.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
