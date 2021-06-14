Last month, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum used its outdoor stage for the first time since September 2019, for its The Nashville Songwriter series.
“It went really well,” Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame’s marketing director, said last week. “We sold the most tickets we’ve ever sold for a Nashville Songwriter performance. People were excited to get back outside again.”
Three more outdoor shows are on tap for the summer, she said.
The Nashville Songwriter returns at 7 p.m. on Thursday with Eric Burgett, Mae Estes and Marti Dodson.
Tickets are $10 at bluegrasshall.org.
Burgett began performing on an old upright piano at his parents’ tavern, The Korn Krib, in Latham, Illinois.
He moved to Nashville in 2017 and has opened for Chris Stapleton, Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice and others since then.
Burgett’s latest digital streaming release, “Party Cove,” was released last month.
Estes began performing at rodeos as a 7-year-old in 1999.
She moved to Nashville in 2015 and four years later released her debut single, “Naked.”
Last year, during COVID-19, Estes released “Recycled” and “Best Side.”
Dodson is the founder and lead singer of SavingJane, an alternative pop/rock group.
She wrote “Girl Next Door,” a Top 40 pop hit in 2005, and “Quarterback,” a song about date rape, which was named the No. 1 country song of 2014 by both Rolling Stone & Spin Magazine.
Hot Brown Smackdown
On July 24, Hot Brown Smackdown and Kentucky Shine will perform on the outdoor stage at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20.
Louisville-based Hot Brown Smackdown describes itself as a “five-piece bluegrass/rock/jamgrass band with intermittent bursts of funk.”
“They’ve been part of the music scene in Louisville for some time,” Smith said. “They play bluegrass with a funk and jam sound. And they have a saxophone. They’ll be at ROMP this year for the first time. “
Owensboro-based Kentucky Shine formed in February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
The band quickly began picking up steam across the state.
Downtown ROMP
On Aug. 14, the Hall of Fame will stage its second Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party, starting at 4 p.m. on the north lawn.
The event, presented by Owensboro Health, will feature Wolfpen Branch, Fireside Collective, Airshow and The Barefoot Movement.
Fans can arrive early and watch the Owensboro Air Show, which features the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, from the lawn.
Gates open at noon.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said, “The Owensboro Air Show is a signature event in our community and the Downtown ROMP: Air Show After Party has become the perfect complement. It makes sense that the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World finds a way to highlight bluegrass music alongside the Blue Angels.”
Wolfpen Branch is a new Kentucky-based band comprised of several familiar faces in bluegrass — Arthur Hancock IV (from The Wooks), Chris Shouse (from 23 String Band), Aaron Bibelhauser (from Relic), Kati Penn (from Newtown) and Roddy Puckett (from The Wooks).
Fireside Collective, based in Asheville, North Carolina, is a ROMP favorite. The band draws on folk, blues, funk and a wide variety of bluegrass sounds to create distinctive music.
The Barefoot Movement, also from North Carolina, has also performed at ROMP in the past.
And Airshow, the band from Nashville, will perform acoustic rock and bluegrass.
Tickets are $20.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
Children 6 and under are admitted free.
Smith said the outdoor area behind the Hall of Fame can hold from 1,300 to 1,400 people.
In 2019, the first Air Show After Party drew 1,200 fans, she said.
