State highway officials received more than 200 comments from the public during last month’s virtual public meeting on the “outer loop” feasibility study.
The state is finalizing the feasibility study to determine if there is a need for a traffic loop around Owensboro.
The entire proposal is preliminary, with only a few suggested possible routes, and no funding beyond the money for the feasibility study. The study is, essentially, to determine if a loop in some form is needed at all.
Highway officials and the engineering firm conducting the study received 230 comments and questions during the June 15 virtual meeting. The highway department released all of the questions and comments gathered during the meeting, and on Facebook, last week.
“City leaders and the MPO (Metropolitan Planning Organization) for Owensboro were looking for projects that would benefit the community,” a feasibility study official wrote during the meeting, when a viewer asked who proposed the study.
“This outer loop is an idea that has been around 10-plus years and the MPO decided to use funds from the Federal Highway Administration to study this idea.”
The project, if it goes forward at all, will take years, wrote Tom Lovett, MPO coordinator for the Green River Area Development District.
Lovett added that “it could be 20 to 30 years between the planning step and other steps” if the project advances. If there was a general consensus among the comments, it was that people who participated in the virtual meeting were “skeptical about the need for a route around Owensboro.”
This looks like a developer land grab disguised as traffic/infrastructure improvements, in order to be set up in the future to have new places to build — while leaving other parts of town derelict, rather than redeveloping those areas,” meeting participant Mark Cantron wrote. “All at the expense of farmland/private property.”
When people asked what traffic issue officials were trying to solve, a state official wrote the study is to determine if there is a need for a loop.
“As we discussed on the meeting No Build is an option all along through this study,” the official wrote. “So if through the study we do not find a purpose and need for an outer loop then the outcome of the study could be No Build at this time.”
But, the feasibility study could identify places were existing roads could be connected, which would improve traffic flow. “Identifying those is important in the survey if any seem feasible,” the official wrote.
No one is advocating for an outer loop, and said, “there are no forces or individuals that have been pushing for this or influencing the Project Team.
“Our goal is to simply evaluate the study area from multiple facets including traffic operations, safety, environmental, and community benefits, impacts and support.”
When participants commented that the building of a loop would lead to annexation, Lovett wrote that annexation was not considered in the feasibility study.
When asked about expanding Kentucky 54 to lessen traffic issues there, Lovett said widening Kentucky 54 is the community’s top transportation priority, and that no other project would go forward until the widening project was complete. The first portion of the widening project, from the former U.S. 60 bypass to Bold Forbes Way, is scheduled to begin in the summer or fall of 2022.
When asked about locations in the path of the possible routes, like cemeteries, Steve De Witte, a transportation engineer with the Transportation Cabinet, wrote: “All we have at this point is: if a new corridor was going to happen at some point in the future, where-ish should it be?
“Planners have a tough job trying to imagine what is going to happen in the future. No one expects this to come down the pike any time soon, but there will at least be a document on the shelf that says if it’s a good idea or not,” De Witte write.
Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the state highway department’s Madisonville office, said Friday the feasibility study, including all the comments received after the public hearing, will be released sometime later this month. The study will contain a recommendation on whether officials should pursue the loop project.
The June meeting was a considered a success by the highway officials and engineers conducting the study, Jaggers said.
“I think they were glad to have as much feedback as they received,” Jaggers said.
The study was promoted on Facebook so people could comment on the study, Jaggers said.
“We covered a lot of ground (during the meeting) and gave people an opportunity to say what they felt and what needed to happen,” Jaggers said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
