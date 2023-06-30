There’s no denying the fact that much of the time spent in grade and high school would have been better spent fishing for whales in the Ohio River.
And with that being said, there is no doubt some off my grades would have been dismal when report card time rolled around.
Embarrassing? Yes!
What I told myself over and over was that much of what was taught in those classrooms would never be used in our later lives.
For instance, how much of the simple math, algebra and geometry would have been necessary to hold down a job at a service station? Geography was sometimes interesting, but why would it be necessary to know what ocean you had to cross to get to Ireland if you went to work in a coal mine?
English absolutely was my worst subject in school, and I ended up being a journalist for more than 60 years — and only the good Lord knows why.
My mother went into a state of shock and was asking silly questions when I called her from Kingsport, Tennessee, with word that I had been hired as a journalist.
“Is that newspaper being printed on toilet paper?” she asked.
“No, Mom,” I answered. “But I was told one of the editors was earlier hired as an outhouse builder.”
So much for schools, dropping out, phone calls to mothers and how a lot of farm folks had to live.
• Early Wednesday morning was a was a very sad time for me.
While watching one of my favorite TV programs, my son Marty came to tell me that Doug Webster, my next door neighbor for more than 46 years, had died.
It wasn’t very long ago that I wrote in this column about the ages of myself and two close neighbors adding up to a whole lot if years. Doug was one of them.
There was nothing in that column about any of us talking about or asking which might be the first to go. Needless to say, we didn’t want to know.
No man could ever have asked for a better neighbor. Like myself, Doug lost his wife a few years back.
Over those many years Doug and I spent a lot of time meeting in our front yards or over the backyard fence and talking about past years and what the future might hold. During the summer months he was often seen sitting in a lawn chair in the shade of a front yard tree.
Doug was a backbone of the Trinity Episcopal Church and every time I saw him leave his home on Sunday morning or Wednesday evening I knew exactly where he was going.
