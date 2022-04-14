Despite hazardous weather warnings from the National Weather Service in Paducah, severe storms seemed to cause few issues in Daviess County and surrounding areas Wednesday evening.
Daviess County Dispatch reported several downed electrical lines later in the evening.
According to Emergency Management Director Andy Ball, there was also one report of a carport receiving wind damage on Old Highway 54 as well as pooling on the roads.
All drivers might expect pooling and minor flooding throughout the night and into Thursday, but otherwise, no major damage or issues were expected.
