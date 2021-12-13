As the Daviess County Parks Department prepares for the upcoming year, a shuffling of the department’s organizational structure has some responsibilities changing hands.
Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh said that over the course of the last several weeks, changes have been made that now have the Parks Department under the umbrella of the Daviess County Public Works, which is overseen by Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher.
“Parks has fallen under the Public Works department, and with that we have shifted some of the full-time personnel to the building and grounds department,” Brasher said.
Brasher said the move makes sense because those employees will be maintaining the buildings and grounds at Daviess County Parks properties. The county operates Panther Creek Park, Yellow Creek Park and Horse Fork Creek Park, as well as the Daviess County Gun Club.
Brasher said that once the holiday season ends, the parks department will be directing its resources towards maintenance.
“Fiscal court has budgeted $250,000 in this current fiscal-year budget to do some maintenance within the parks; nothing drastic per say, we are focusing on maintaining what we have got,” he said.
One project planned for the upcoming year is continued work on the elevated trail at Panther Creek Park. Earlier this year, crews began doing work on a 200-foot section of the trail, replacing worn out running boards, railings and treads.
“We are in the process of scheduling, doing something similar to the actual bridge over Panther Creek, that suspended bridge,” Brasher said. “We are going to be replacing the walking treads and checking the fencing, that goes with it.”
Brasher said there have been some significant improvements made to the county’s parks during the past few years, including the addition of both a splash pad and all-inclusive playground at Horse Fork Creek Park.
As far as switching gears to a more maintenance focus, Brasher said Daviess Fiscal Court is in agreement that it is time to do that.
“With any structure, if it has been around for 20, 25, 30, 35 years, you have to maintain them,” Brasher said. “You have to invest and reinvest money into them to keep them safe and usable, and that kind of stuff maybe has just kind of fallen through the cracks or maybe just hasn’t gotten the attention that it has needed over the years.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.