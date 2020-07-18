Officials at Puzzle Pieces recently opened one of two services that will be offered at its new Owen Autism Center.
In addition, the nonprofit that serves people with intellectual disabilities ages 8 and older reopened the rest of its campus services Monday. However, the entire facility, including the autism center, is running at about 10% capacity because of coronavirus regulations.
“We want to serve more and do more, but (COVID-19) safety is going to trump everything for us,” said Amanda Owen, founder and executive director.
Puzzle Pieces’ campus has been closed four months due to the worldwide pandemic.
The autism center’s social community program for school-aged children started operating earlier this month, about a month later than expected.
The inclusive early intervention program for children 18 months to 5 years old is expected to open in October, about two months beyond its initial target date. Inclusive programs are open to children of all abilities.
When the entire autism program is open, it will offer a whole-life approach.
It will be the only regional service provider targeting autism from 18 months to adult life, offering a social skills curriculum and kindergarten readiness development.
Wendell Foster temporarily closed its autism program in March 2019. The nonprofit’s officials said the program failed to meet Wendell Foster’s mission and standards of excellence.
Owen said Wendell Foster’s decision to shutter its program prompted her to develop the Owen Autism Center. An autism program wasn’t in Puzzle Pieces’ growth plan at the time, she said, but Owen wanted to fill a community need.
Blaire Linn-Neighbors serves as director of the Owen Autism Center.
The social community program, which serves ages 5 to 21, is divided into different classes, based on age and ability, Linn-Neighbors said. The center currently has three classes.
Each class rotates through different subjects, including vocational, life and social skills.
The goal is for students to become as independent as possible so they can obtain employment or attend college, Linn-Neighbors said.
The in-person program currently has 15 clients. The Owen Autism Center is accepting applications at puzzle-pieces.org.
There have been advantages to starting out the new program with reduced capacity, Linn-Neighbors said.
“With a smaller group, we get to know them quickly and can individualize their services,” she said. “If you have more clients, it takes more time.”
Also, she’s been able to spend more time working on staff development.
Although Puzzle Pieces has reopened its campus and started operating its new autism center, everything is far from normal, Owen said.
“Budgets are still stressed,” Owen said. “ ... Fundraisers have been canceled and campus is not operating at capacity.”
Both issues mean less revenue flowing in.
In addition, Puzzle Pieces is creating new programs in the COVID-19 era, which means lots of restrictions and requirements.
“This will be our new normal,” Owen said. “It’s not ideal, but in order to move forward, these are steps we must take.
“There will be hiccups and curveballs, but our team is dedicated to serving the mission. We will do what it takes.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
