DoorDash delivered food to 1,500 homes and businesses in Owensboro on Tuesday, Christopher Payne, the company’s chief operating officer, told the Owensboro Rotary Club in a Zoom meeting Wednesday.
That means the nation’s largest food delivery company does about 6,000 or more food deliveries here a week, he said.
Payne is a 1986 graduate of Apollo High School.
He told Rotarians that Owensboro is a test market for DoorDash with a person here to work with merchants “to make sure they’re successful.”
Payne said the company has 52% of the home food delivery business in the country now and has expanded into Australia and Canada.
But he said DoorDash is really about the “convenience economy” and not just food delivery.
“I think this is just the beginning of the convenience economy,” Payne said. “We can bring you anything you want brought to you.”
People, he said, want things delivered to their homes the same day they order them.
DoorDash already delivers from Meijer and Walgreens in Owensboro.
And Payne said it plans to add more types of deliveries in the future — from businesses like florists and gift shops.
Virtually any store that wants a home-delivery partner can sign up, he said.
Payne said DoorDash waived commissions for several months last year to help independent restaurants through the pandemic.
He said about 40% of the restaurants working with DoorDash do not have their own websites that allow for ordering and transactions.
DoorDash Storefront, Payne said, helps those restaurants get the data they need from DoorDash’s orders.
Today, he said, the company delivers food in cities as small as 20,000 people.
“This is a very challenging time,” Payne said. “But merchants are six times more likely to survive if they partner with DoorDash.”
He said he still wants to sign the Big Dipper as a client.
“That’s my favorite place for hamburgers and shakes,” Payne said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
