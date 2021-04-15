Local sculptor and former Kentucky Wesleyan College art professor William Kolok will present a public gallery talk of the Owensboro Art Guild’s juried exhibition on Sunday at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
The juried exhibition, which is on display through April 23, features more than 69 entries by artists in Kentucky and Indiana. It was juried by Kolok, who also distributed 10 merit awards to artists.
Kolok, who operates Kolok Wood & Stone Gallery at 2901 Veach Road, said his talk with reference historical statements about art and competition.
Art is really about the individual and not competition, he said, and he hopes all who participated in the juried exhibition still feel accomplished because they were able to take part.
“I will congratulate the winners, but remind the people who didn’t win that their work is in the show because I found something interesting about it,” he said. “We all have to walk our own path, and you can’t jump from one path to another just to get into a show, or to make a piece different.”
He said each artist has something individual to say, and “you have to believe that that’s important.”
“And you just hope that somebody will discover something in your work that is of interest to them,” he said.
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director, said the gallery talk is in lieu of the opening reception that typically accompanies a new show at the museum.
The opening reception was canceled due to the pandemic.
She said Kolok’s insight into the community and region’s art production will be entertaining and useful.
“He has been here many years and he knows the community and the region and the art activities very well,” she said. “We are very pleased he has agreed to do this.”
Following the gallery talk, the show winners will receive certificates.
Best in Show winner was Nancy Raen Mendez, of Evansville; and first, second and third place went to Iris Gentry, of Henderson, Larry Simpson, of Owensboro, and Alla Gilbert, of Russellville, respectively.
Six honorable mentions were also named by Kolok, including Rhonda McEnroe, Cynthia Watson, Terry Rone, Rob Millard Mendez, Carol Bosko and Bill Whorrall.
The public is invited to the gallery talk that will take place at 2 p.m.
For more information visit the museum’s website at www.omfa.us or call 270-685-3181.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.