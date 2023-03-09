The Owensboro Art Guild will celebrate its 61st Annual Juried Exhibition with a reception and awards presentation from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
The Owensboro Art Guild is the commonwealth’s oldest continuing visual arts organization operated by artists. It has sponsored a variety of exhibition opportunities since its founding in the 1960s.
Mary Bryan Hood, executive director of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, is happy the museum continues to help with the guild’s tradition.
“I think the first order of business this year for the 61st annual is (that it’s) a celebration among the participants and the leadership of the Owensboro Art Guild,” she said. “It’s really quite amazing that a group of volunteers could hold an organization together for 61 years and continue to produce fairly large-scale activities such as this juried exhibition.
“The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art is just pleased to be a part of the continuation and perpetuation of that success.”
For this year’s exhibition, 81 artists from Kentucky and surrounding states competed for more than $3,500 in both merit and purchase awards, with entries being judged by a panel made up of Andrew Gianopoulos, the Virginia G. Schroeder Curator of Art at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science; Sara Christensen Blair, professor and chair of the art and design department at the University of Southern Indiana; and artist September Tucker.
Out of 160 entries, the panel juried the exhibition to 59 two and three-dimensional works and selected 10 merit awards.
“It’s really a very fine exhibition …,” Hood said.
Hood has also been pleased with the amount of attention the annual exhibition has received from both local artists and the public.
“The juried exhibition has continued to grow each year as the art guild has produced it, so that’s very rewarding to see additional artists throughout the region endorse the efforts of the local artists that produce this exhibition,” she said. “It’s one of our best attended exhibitions. The community supports it every year. The attendance grows along with the accomplishments of the art guild.”
Awards are to be presented beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibition will continue through May 12.
It will be open during regular museum hours from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free but donations are encouraged — $3 for adults and $2 for children.
For more information, visit omfa.us or call 270-685-3181.
