OMFA JURIED EXHIBITION

Owensboro Museum of Fine Art preparator Aaron Walker, left, and assistant director and development officer Jason Hayden hang works Wednesday for the Owensboro Art Guild’s 61st Annual Juried Exhibition at the museum. The exhibition will continue through May 12.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Art Guild will celebrate its 61st Annual Juried Exhibition with a reception and awards presentation from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

The Owensboro Art Guild is the commonwealth’s oldest continuing visual arts organization operated by artists. It has sponsored a variety of exhibition opportunities since its founding in the 1960s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.