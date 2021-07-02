JD Meyer, an Owensboro attorney who has been in practice for two decades, has been sworn in as the new president of the Kentucky Bar Association.
Meyer was sworn in Wednesday in Bowling Green by state Chief Justice John Minton.
The Bar Association regulates the legal profession in Kentucky, provides continuing legal education and professional development to attorneys, and is a reference point where people can find legal services. The organization has nearly 19,000 members.
The KBA investigates complaints of professional misconduct among attorneys. The Kentucky Bar Foundation, which is part of KBA, provides grants to programs that promote justice or provide legal education to state residents.
Meyer has served in numerous positions with the Bar Association, including as a representative for the Second Judicial District on the board of directors, vice president and president-elect.
Meyer said he became involved through Owensboro attorneys John Stevenson and Mike Sullivan, who both also served as presidents of the KBA.
Meyer said Thursday that while a member of the board of directors, “I gained an appreciation of the services, assistance and programs KBA (provides) for attorneys in the state. In gaining that appreciation, I wanted to continue the service of KBA.”
Meyer said a focus has been helping attorneys cope with the stresses of the profession. The Bar’s Kentucky Lawyer Assistance Program helps attorneys struggling with issues such as substance abuse, and psychological or emotional distress that impair the ability to practice law.
“Last year, a big initiative was lawyer well-being” under past president Tom Carrick, Meyer said.
“Unfortunately, there were four attorneys who committed suicide” last year, Meyer said. “So we quickly turned to suicide prevention.”
Helping lawyers manage the stresses that come with the profession is a concern, he said. “You’re plugged in all the time. You give clients your cell (number), they can email and text you. They have us 24-7.
“If somebody has a problem, the first person they call is their family. The second person they call is their attorney. Lawyers, he said, “have 15 of those (cases) going on at the same time.”
Other initiatives KBA is pursuing include a practice mentoring program, where lawyers working in small firms can discuss legal issues with other attorneys. Focuses will also include promoting civility, which can be affected when hearings are conducted virtually rather than in-person, and with assisting attorneys working in smaller communities, Meyer said.
The number of attorneys in small towns in the Owensboro region has declined since Meyer began practicing in 2000, he said.
“I worry about the impact that could have on a community,” he said.
A focus will be to make sure attorneys in small towns “have the opportunity to be as successful” as lawyers in larger cities, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
