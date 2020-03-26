Some folks may recall a 2020 Census wager between Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and his Bowling Green counterpart, Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.
If Owensboro’s census self-response rate is higher than Bowling Green’s, Wilkerson must attend an Owensboro City Commission meeting and sing “My Old Kentucky Home.”
If Bowling Green wins the wager, Watson must deliver 5 pounds of Old Hickory BBQ to Wilkerson — with all the trimmings.
Drumroll, please.
As of Monday, the city of Owensboro’s census response rate was 30%.
Bowling Green was sitting at 20%.
The nation is only two weeks into the census process, so it’s far too early to declare victory. However, Watson was pleased to hear the results.
“The fact that we have a little lead ... makes me happy,” the mayor said.
Daviess County’s self-response rate of nearly 29% is higher than the state’s rate of about 24% or the nation’s, which also is about 24%, said Chad Gesser, associate professor of sociology at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Gesser is a member of the Daviess County Complete Count Committee, which has worked more than a year to create awareness about the census.
This year’s count is unique because technology has improved tremendously since the last census in 2010. It allows people to complete the form online for the first time and allows the U.S. Census Bureau to release early response rates. Gesser, who uses census data often in his profession, can drill down and review reporting statistics from specific tracts across Daviess County.
“It’s fun to keep track of things on any given day,” Gesser said. “It’s remarkable. It’s never been like this before.”
On Tuesday evening, he hosted an online “watch party” on the Owensboro-Daviess County Census 2020 Facebook page, where he unveiled local stats.
For example, the neighborhood that stretches from Griffith Avenue south to Kentucky Wesleyan College has the highest overall response rate — nearly 41% — in Owensboro right now. About 14% of households in that census tract completed their surveys online, Gesser said.
By comparison, nearly all the households in his neighborhood, which runs from East Byers Avenue to Parrish Avenue on the east side of Frederica Street, filled out their forms online. That tract had Owensboro’s highest internet response rate to date. The neighborhood had an overall response rate of nearly 30%, and more than 28% of homes in that area completed surveys electronically.
Historically, Daviess County’s self-reporting rate was 75% to 80%, Gesser said. Early on in planning for the 2020 Census, the Complete Count Committee set an ambitious goal of 90%.
With the coronavirus pandemic, Gesser fears the county may be fortunate to hit 75% this year. The committee and other organizations had scheduled parties and other events across the city that have been canceled due to the virus.
Self-reporting is important because the Census Bureau eventually will send temporary workers door-to-door to households that don’t report on their own.
Gesser encourages people to use their cell phones and computers now to go online and fill out the census at my2020census.gov. Residents can complete the form electronically even before receiving letters from the Census Bureau. It takes about five minutes to complete the form.
“This is something we can rally around right now,” he said.
Completing the census is important because federal money filters down to counties and cities based on population counts from the census.
Gesser plans to provide biweekly reports on the local census Facebook page to keep everyone posted on how well citizens are responding to the count.
