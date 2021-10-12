Owensboro is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with Green River Distilling Co.
And now, it’s on the new West Kentucky Brewery Hop as well.
Convention and visitor bureaus in Beaver Dam, Benton, Bowling Green, Glasgow, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Murray, Owensboro and Paducah have joined forces to create the beer trail, which starts on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
There are 13 craft breweries in nine cities on the trail.
The Owensboro destinations are The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., which opened in July 2020, and Mile Wide Beer Co., 119 E. 2nd St., which opened in November.
And Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing Co. is scheduled to open Goodwood Restaurant & Brewery on the first floor of The Enclave at Frederica Street and Veterans Boulevard in early 2022.
Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism, said in a news release, “Our convention and visitor bureaus across Kentucky do a wonderful job working together to promote tourism, and the new craft beer trail in western Kentucky is a prime example of that. We’re excited about the new trail and what it means for the local economies as well as the commonwealth.
“Our tourism industry has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and its innovative efforts such as this that will help us move forward toward recovery.”
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the Hop is “one of the largest collaborations between convention and visitor bureaus in the commonwealth. It gives people multiple reasons to check out the western part of the state, and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of it.”
Participants in the Hop have to be 21 or older.
They participate by getting a passport from their local CVB or craft brewery.
“Once you have your passport, you are encouraged to try a beer at each of the breweries on the trail,” Kirk said. “After purchasing a local beer, the brewery will stamp your passport. Following the completion of the trail or getting a stamp from at least seven breweries, you can mail your passport to the Henderson Convention and Visitors Bureau to claim your prize.
“Once the Henderson CVB verifies your passport, you’ll be mailed back your passport and a West Kentucky Brewery Hop pint glass for your job well done.”
“We are excited about this new opportunity to highlight all of the amazing beers being brewed in western Kentucky,” Derek Selznick, executive director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, said in a news release. “Craft beer has exploded throughout the commonwealth over the past decade, and this is another chance to sip and sample some of the best they have to offer.”
David Haynes, an owner of The Brew Bridge, said the Hop is “something we’ve been excited about for a couple years now. In addition to bringing in fresh faces to local breweries, it also encourages the spread of our local beer outside of its brewed location. We can’t think of a better way to share our passion and beer with a wider audience.”
Palmer Dempsey, taproom manager at Mile Wide, said, “The craft brewers in Kentucky, as in many other states, are a close-knit community. And that community grows even tighter when you travel to the western part of the state. So, the formation of the West Kentucky Brewery Hop affords us the opportunity to promote not just Mile Wide, and not just our friends’ breweries, but indeed, the Western Kentucky craft beer community as a whole.”
And Rebecca Redding, vice president of marketing for Goodwood Brewing, said the company “is excited to be opening in Owensboro. We’ll be joining so many other great spots on the Western Kentucky Brewery Hop, and we can’t wait to make new friends in Owensboro.”
Breweries on the Hop include Mile Wide, The Brew Bridge and Goodwood Brewing in Owensboro; Henderson Brewing Company; Uncrafted Territory Brewing Company in Beaver Dam; Paducah Beer Works and Dry Ground Brewing Company in Paducah; Hop Hound Brew Pub in Murray;, The Dam Brewhaus in Benton; Hopkinsville Brewing Company; Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery in Glasgow; and Blue Holler Brew Supplies and Gasper Brewing Company in Bowling Green.
For more information, go to westkybreweryhop.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
