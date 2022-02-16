Owensboro Black Expo focusing on education

While Black History Month continues to be celebrated throughout the Owensboro community, Owensboro Black Expo is continuing to focus on its mission of education.
Tiffany Davis, OBE treasurer, said Tuesday that while the nonprofit organization established in 1973 will not be hosting any Black History Month events this February, it is observing the month through the words of Black poets.
“The only thing we are doing this month is the poetry contest,” she said. “We do this every year.”
All students between the ages of 6-18 who reside in Daviess County are eligible to participate in the Owensboro Black Expo Poetry Contest, which requires a student to recite a poem by a Black poet and then post it to their personal Facebook page with the tag “The Owensboro Black Expo.”
“They can be creative with it and post the video,” Davis said, “and whoever gets the most likes and shares will be compensated through the prize money.”
OBE is also continuing its focus on the Academic Career Exploration (ACE) program in partnership with Owensboro Community and Technical College.
“We have been dedicated to that right now,” Davis said.
Still in its first year, the ACE program features about 25 students from Owensboro High School who visit the OCTC campus about once a month.
Davis said a significant goal of the program is to teach Black students from the Owensboro area about the options that are available to them for college. Students are taught about financial aid and informed of options available to them that do not require taking on a significant amount of student loan debt.
Sharmy Davis, OCTC director of cultural diversity, said Tuesday that the program includes problem solving, team building and time management.
Davis said local artist K.O Lewis will be setting up some of his art and speaking with the students Friday.
“He is going to talk about his artwork and what it means to him,” she said. “It does center around Black History Month.”
Davis said that she feels some student populations might not be as well educated as others when it comes to information about college.
“We ask some students — ‘What have you ever heard about going to college?’ — and they mention money or that it is not worth their time or their effort,” Davis said. “They don’t understand that you can come to OCTC, complete your two years and save a bunch of money and be covered by financial aid or grants or scholarships, and then transfer to get their bachelors degree.
“There are just a lot of options that students just don’t know about, because they are listening to other people that don’t know as well.”
Davis said Black culture and history is something that is not as widely known, and it’s important for Owensboro to embrace diversity.
“I think Owensboro has shown that they are celebrating Black History Month is a step in the right direction, especially for people that are wanting to move here or have to move here for work,” she said. “There is a lot of adversity nowadays, and we just have to remember those that sacrificed so much so that we could be in the place that we are in right now.”
