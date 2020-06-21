The Owensboro Black Expo-sponsored Juneteenth Drive-By Parade brought community members from “all walks of life” to support and celebrate the black community of Owensboro-Daviess County.
Juneteenth, or National Freedom Day, commemorates emancipation in the United States. Originating in Texas, it is now celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the United States, with varying official recognition.
Because of continuing social distancing guidelines the third annual Juneteenth celebration, like many traditions during the age of COVID-19, was not held at Kendall-Perkins Park on 1201 West Fifth St., but adapted into a procession of decorated vehicles that began at Cravens Elementary School and weaved its way through Owensboro neighborhoods and downtown before returning to the school, said Dominique Maddox, Black Expo president.
”It was awesome,” she said. “It was amazing to see the number of people that came out to show their support with their wonderful decorations. I especially want to thank the Owensboro Police Department for not only leading the procession, but really showing their support, it was amazing. This was our third year commemorating Juneteenth and given all that is happening with COVID-19, we had to get creative. I couldn’t be more pleased.”
For Maddox, the outpouring of participation and support from everyone in the community, especially through their creativity, was “special,” she said.
”I really got to enjoy it and be a part of it,” she said. “People’s cars were incredible, the community really went all out to support us. It was beautiful to see the creativity and the support. One of my favorite aspects was the children that I saw on Pennbrooke Avenue holding up signs in support. It wasn’t an event with just all men, women, white, black; it was a beautiful representation of our city.”
The diverse turnout in support of the black community of Owensboro-Daviess County was a reminder of how special “our” community is, she said.
”You never know what the turnout will be or what to expect,” she said. “To see our fellow brothers and sisters from all walks of life participating, it was a beautiful experience. We have our struggles and criticisms and there will need to be continued work, but I am a proud citizen of Owensboro and this community continues to amaze me. This is a part of all of our history and to see the continued support and passion of this community, it gives me hope.”
