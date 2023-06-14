JUNETEENTH PIC 1

Dominique Maddox, president of the Owensboro Black Expo, speaks during the fifth annual Juneteenth celebration on June 18, 2022, at Kendall-Perkins Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Black Expo will host its sixth annual Juneteenth celebration at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at English Park.

The event, which debuted in the city in 2018, celebrates the federal holiday Juneteenth — or Freedom Day — which is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S.

