Owensboro Black Lives Matter will host its third meeting on Oct. 20.
Several speakers are expected, said Mandy Roby, who organizes the meetings.
Someone from Owensboro Police Department, the city’s Neighborhood Alliance program and Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP, are expected to speak, Roby said.
After they finish, Roby will welcome community comments in an open discussion forum.
“If (participants) have cares, concerns or ideas to better our community, we will open the floor for that as well,” she said.
The next OBLM meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 20 at Moreland Park.
The first meeting took place Sept. 2 at Kendall-Perkins Park. Participants heard and approved the group’s mission statement, which contains language about respecting and celebrating members of the Black and brown communities. The mission statement also embraces the importance of education, health, history and other important issues.
The first group that met also voted on remaining a local grassroots effort, as opposed to joining the global Black Lives Matter organization, Roby said.
Locally, there is no stated leader. Instead, Roby said, community members preferred the village approach in which participants share equal votes on issues that impact the local effort.
The second meeting took place Sept. 29 at Moreland Park.
Roby plans to host a monthly OBLM meeting.
“That gives everyone in the community an opportunity to come,” she said.
Several ideas came from the first two meetings, Roby said. For example, someone suggested creating a mobile library about inclusion.
Future plans include buying totes to hold books on inclusion — LGBTQ, Black, Hispanic and special needs, to name a few — that could be taken to the Daviess County Public Library, H.L. Neblett Community Center, Girls Inc., and other nonprofits and agencies.
“We’re going to make sure it is accessible to whoever wants it,” Roby said.
“I’ve gotten a lot of great feedback,” Roby said of the OBLM meetings.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
