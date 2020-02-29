The mayors of Bowling Green and Owensboro are planning a friendly bet to see which city can have the highest self-response rate on the 2020 U.S. Census.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said the wager is the brainchild of Bowling Green City Clerk Ashley Jackson and Owensboro City Clerk Beth Cecil, who are friends.
Details of the bet were still being finalized as of Friday afternoon, but tentatively, if Wilkerson wins, Watson would deliver 5 pounds of Old Hickory BBQ with sides to Wilkerson. If Watson wins, Wilkerson will sing “My Old Kentucky Home” at an Owensboro City Commission meeting.
“That’s really not something I would think that somebody would like to win,” Wilkerson said with a laugh.
Watson also suggested that if he loses, he should be the one to sing at a Bowling Green City Commission meeting, he said.
“That way there’s no money involved,” he said. “The winner can sit back and either laugh or clap.”
Watson also suggested that if Wilkerson didn’t want to sing, dinner for four at Bowling Green’s Hickory & Oak would be acceptable.
Wilkerson said the wager would bring attention to the census.
“They’re just trying to come up with a way generate interest,” he said.
Watson said he is looking forward to the bet.
“Sounds like fun,” Watson said. “I always love to compete.”
Beginning in mid-March, Americans will be able to fill out the census. The wager will last from then until June 1. The federal government allocates more than $675 billion annually to state, local and tribal governments based on the census, which is given every decade and tracks population.
Watson said filling out the census is important because it opens up more opportunities for federal money. Wilkerson agreed.
Bowling Green and Owensboro have had a rivalry in the census before. Bowling Green bypassed Owensboro about 10 years ago officially as Kentucky’s third the largest city because of the 2010 census.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.