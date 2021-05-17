Owensboro Catholic class of 2021 receives their diplomas

The Owensboro Catholic High School class of 2021 faced a lot of adversity at the beginning of their senior year.
Of course, the seniors experienced all the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and initially weren’t sure they would be able to come back to school at all. Equally devastating, the senior class was sent reeling by the July tragic death of one of their own, Logan Davis, who was killed in a car accident.
So the seniors of Catholic High met the challenges by rallying around each other.
“We knew going into it that nothing was going to be set in stone, and it was going to be a roller coaster, especially after we lost one of our classmates,” senior Catherine Head said. “We made a lot of sacrifices, but we were willing to do that to stay together as a class.
“Since it was a smaller class, we have bonded together,” Head said. “I can name every single one of my classmates.”
On Sunday, the 102 members of Owensboro Catholic’s senior class were all together for one last time as they received their diplomas during graduation ceremonies at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Even as the graduates, in their green gowns, took their seats, Davis’ memory was with them, in the form a framed photo of Davis, with a candle, at the front of the stage.
The graduates had a very different senior year from the one they had been expecting. Dances and formal events, like the official school prom, were canceled. But the seniors were resilient.
“It was difficult not having a true homecoming, and we saw little things like dances being canceled. But we found a way to make it work,” senior Max Kurtz said.
Emma Silvert, a graduate who will attend Centre College this fall, said she will miss the closeness of OCHS faculty and students.
“I’m really going to miss the community, because I really felt I could have a conversation with anybody,” Silvert said. “The teachers really put the students first, and go out of their way to make sure you get the education you need.”
Caleb Ranallo, who will be a student-athlete playing soccer at Brescia University in the fall, said he’ll miss “the environment that was prioritized in the school, of family and community.”
“When I walk in the school, it feels like home every single time,” Ranallo said, and said he particularly learned a lot from theology teachers Kristin Dorth and Lisa Higdon.
“They really made me grow closer to God,” Ranallo said. “They made me into the person I am today.”
While some activities had to be canceled, the seniors still were able to take class retreats. In his remarks to the graduates, principal Gates Settle said the staff were all committed to keeping the students in school.
“In my 38 years as an educator, I have never worked with a more professional staff as at Catholic High,” Settle said. “If not for their dedication ... I’m not sure we would have had a ‘this year.’ ”
Clayton Lewis, who will be attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, said he was thankful to school officials for making it possible for students to come back during the pandemic.
“They did what they had to do to keep us in class, and I applaud them for that,” Lewis said. The Rev. Jason McClure was also very important, Lewis said.
“He was a big mentor, and helped me through the hard times of losing Logan,” Lewis said.
Head said Davis was an inspiration for the class. “He made you want to go to church on Sunday, and ... help your fellow man,” Head said. “My faith is my number one priority right now, because of Catholic High.”
Kurtz, who will be heading to the University of Louisville to study engineering, said graduation is bittersweet.
“It is a little tough. I’m leaving a lot of my friends behind,” Kurtz said. “But, I’m excited to make new friends, and explore (Louisville) as well.”
Silvert said she is ready for the next phase of her life. “I’m definitely excited to get out there in the real world, as they say at Catholic,” Silvert said. “I’m excited to get out there and see what the world has to offer.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.