Olivia Schilke has been hired as the new Owensboro Catholic Middle School principal following the departure of Sara Guth, who left the position to pursue a career outside of education.
Schilke, who has seven years of experience in education, worked at Owensboro Middle School South and most recently at the Owensboro Catholic Schools K-3 Campus. She has a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University and master’s degrees in both education administration and principalship, and teacher leadership, both from the University of the Cumberlands.
Schilke is also a product of the Catholic school system and said she is both excited and honored to serve the OCMS family.
“I’m extremely excited to be named to this new position,” she said. “It’s nice to be back in the school system, but in a leadership role. It’s truly wonderful.”
Schilke said she will be working with an administrative team at the middle school to provide support where needed.
Middle school is a tough age, she said.
“It’s important they have instilled in them their sense of faith,” she said. “That’s our No. 1 priority: that they grow in faith. Middle school can be hard because it’s when students are figuring out who they are. I want to help develop them into the person they are going to be so they can be a contributing member of society in the future.”
Keith Osborne, Owensboro Catholic Schools chief administrative officer, said he and other school officials have been watching Schilke for the last couple of years “knowing we wanted to get her in a position of leadership.”
“She’s a rising star and we wanted to be sure to utilize her in the best way possible,” Osborne said.
An internal search committee was convened in order to fill the principalship position, Osborne said, and after a series of interviews, the committee unanimously settled on Schilke.
“With her background in middle school teaching and coaching, and with her educational background, we just felt like she was going to be a perfect fit for the middle school,” he said. “We are looking forward to her leading the middle school to bigger and better things, and helping our students success in their faith and their academics.”
Schilke and her husband Preston are parishioners at Blessed Mother and they have two children, Kate and Owen. She will begin in her new position immediately.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.