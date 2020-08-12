Owensboro Catholic Schools announced Wednesday that students would resume in-person instruction Aug. 26, as the school system originally planned.
Gov. Andy Beshear recommended on Monday that students across Kentucky not return to schools until at least Sept. 28.
In a press release, the Catholic Schools Office for the Diocese of Owensboro officials said Beshear's recommendation is respected and appreciated, but that "after consultation with diocesan administration, the Catholic Schools Office for the diocese has made the decision to continue their plan to re-open all 17 schools" in August.
