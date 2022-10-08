After two consecutive years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Owensboro Choral Society’s annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s 1741 oratorio “Messiah” is set to return for its 80th presentation.

The event will take place at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.

