After two consecutive years of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Owensboro Choral Society’s annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s 1741 oratorio “Messiah” is set to return for its 80th presentation.
The event will take place at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
“(I feel) relieved and joyous just the fact that we can do this for the community again,” said Connie Ford, Owensboro Choral Society chairwoman and director of the production. “It was heartbreaking and scary to think that we could pull it off. …I felt that it was too dangerous (before), but now … it looks like it’s going to happen.”
Since making the announcement publicly in September, Ford said the community is ready for its comeback.
“I sense excitement,” Ford said. “I don’t know the exact numbers, but I imagine we’ll have, and just hoping, that we’ll have the same numbers and more to turn out for this.”
The event also serves as an annual fundraiser for the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro, where the organization will be accepting contributions and donations from attendees during an orchestral movement.
“It feels good to be a part of that time-honored organization that helps the children of our community,” Ford said.
The “Messiah” is performed on the Sunday either on Pearl Harbor Day or near the date of Dec. 7 every year.
During the first performance, which occurred when Pearl Harbor was attacked, the audience in attendance was informed of the bombing at intermission.
Ford continues to look forward to bringing the event to the community.
“It’s a great time-honored work,” Ford said. “The whole ‘Messiah’ oratorio (has) huge length, but we only do about an hour’s worth of music from it …. It’s such a great piece of music, it’s great to conduct, the people are so thrilled to be a part of it.”
Ford said the public relates to the production positively every year it’s put on.
“For many, it means Christmas,” Ford said. “... Christmas is not the same without this event. It’s a joy to be a part of that and to share in that music making.”
The piece will be performed by vocalists and a 13-piece orchestra, which consists of organist James Wells, harpsichordist Sharon Hudson, soprano vocalist Lesley Wigginton Ferguson, alto singer Emily Malone, tenor Dakota DeGraw and bass vocalist Tevin Vincent, along with other vocalists taking part.
Ford is looking for singers to take part in the event, which saw about 65 singers or so in 2018 and 2019.
Rehearsals will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, and will continue on Thursday, Nov. 3, Thursday, Nov. 10, Thursday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 1, at Third Baptist Church.
A final rehearsal will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
There is no cost to perform in the “Messiah” or to attend the performance.
For more information, contact Ford at 270-929-1847 or email connie.ford@kctcs.edu.
