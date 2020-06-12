Malco Theatres has announced the Owensboro Cinema Grill is among the first round of venues it plans to open Monday.
According to the Memphis-based theater chain, it’s slated to re-open others each week through July 16.
The company’s goal is to have all theaters open by mid-July. They have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Davis Tashie, president and chief operating officer or Malco Theatres, said in a release that the company is “very excited to re-open” and to welcome customers back.
“We have been diligently working on implementing new measures and protocols to ensure the safety of our guests and employees, and we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out experiencing movies on the big screen again.”
Some new safety protocols the company will be implementing include employee screenings and temperature checks; encouraging personal hygiene of team members; providing personal protective equipment for all team members; and disinfecting high-contact surfaces, according to malco.com.
The website also said water fountains will remain closed, that there will be sanitizer stations placed throughout buildings, and that face masks for guests are optional. Social distancing is also encouraged, and in fact auditorium seating will look different. Patrons will be seated six feet apart, with every other row empty.
In-theater service has also been suspended in an effort to reduce person-to-person contact, and plexiglass has been installed in front of all cash registers, the website said.
To see the full list of new safety precautions the company is implementing, visit malco.com/images/commitment.
The company plans to offer new indie releases during its first re-opening phase, with movies “The King of Staten Island” and “The High Note,” among the first films screened. It also will offer classic audience favorites such as “Indiana Jones,” “Jaws,” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Additionally, movies released pre-coronavirus like “Trolls: World Tour,” “I Still Believe,” and “The Invisible Man” will be offered, with others planned for later in July.
The Owensboro Cinema Grill, at 2700 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons, has been open at that location since last June. Previously it called Frederica Street its home for more than 80 years. The $11 million Cinema Grill contains luxury recliner seats in its 14 auditoriums, and features a food menu beyond typical movie theater fare. There’s also a full bar with beer, wine, and cocktails.
Online advance tickets for June 15 are now available via malco.com, the Malco app, Fandango and Atom Tickets.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
