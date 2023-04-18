At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Recognize the retirement of Kristie M. Miller, Lead Telecommunicator with Central Dispatch.
• Consider reappointing Reggie Helm to the Shifley-York Neighborhood Alliance.
• Consider appointing Matt Aull to the County Board of Assessment Appeals.
• Consider approving an ordinance closing an alley right-of-way behind 1805 and 1811 West Ninth St.
• Consider approving an ordinance amending Chapter 19, Article I, Section 19-5 of the city Municipal Code entitled "Park Hours," changing the operating hours for Smothers Park to 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. The ordinance would also amend Chapter 19, Article I Section 19-6 entitled "restricted activities," to update language regarding required alcohol training for individuals who have been granted a variance to sell alcoholic beverages in the city.
• Consider approving a municipal order to change the application for funds from the Project Safe Neighborhoods funding grant, from $24,095 to $62,229, for the Owensboro Police Department to purchase five Canon outdoor pole cameras, with applicable licensing and data charges, a Nikon D7500 camera and MOBIfume system. No city matching funds are required.
• Consider approving a municipal order authorizing a grant application to the Kentucky Fire Commission, for $86,806, to by used to purchase fire training props for the Owensboro Fire Department. No city match is required.
• Consider new hires and promotion.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
