At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will take the following actions:
• Hear a presentation about the transit study update from public works director Stephen Franklin.
• Hear a presentation about the community annual action plan from community development director Abby Shelton.
• Review American Rescue Plan Act projects.
• Review the city projects lists.
• Declare “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.”
• Reappoint Robert Mark Berry to the Owensboro-Davies County Industrial Development Board.
• Consider appointing Terri Crowe to the Owensboro Human Relations Commissioner.
• Consider appointing Tyler Goad to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.
• Consider appointing Woodrow “Woody” Maglinger to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance.
• Consider a municipal order to rebate 50% of general fund occupational fees for five years to Ellis Entertainment LLC, in exchange for Ellis locating a historical horse racing gaming facility in the city.
• Consider an municipal order to rename Max Rhoads Park as Moneta Sleet Jr. Park.
• Hear the city financial report for the period ending March 31.
• Consider appointing Joshua R. Hoge as regular, full-time, non-civil service parks and recreation facilities specialist with the parks department.
• Consider appointing Dana M. Payne as regular, full-time, non-civil service recreation specialist with the parks department.
• Consider appointing Joseph A. Payne as regular, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the street department.
• Hear comments from elected officials and the public.
