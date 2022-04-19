At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will take the following actions:

• Hear a presentation about the transit study update from public works director Stephen Franklin.

• Hear a presentation about the community annual action plan from community development director Abby Shelton.

• Review American Rescue Plan Act projects.

• Review the city projects lists.

• Declare “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.”

• Reappoint Robert Mark Berry to the Owensboro-Davies County Industrial Development Board.

• Consider appointing Terri Crowe to the Owensboro Human Relations Commissioner.

• Consider appointing Tyler Goad to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board.

• Consider appointing Woodrow “Woody” Maglinger to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance.

• Consider a municipal order to rebate 50% of general fund occupational fees for five years to Ellis Entertainment LLC, in exchange for Ellis locating a historical horse racing gaming facility in the city.

• Consider an municipal order to rename Max Rhoads Park as Moneta Sleet Jr. Park.

• Hear the city financial report for the period ending March 31.

• Consider appointing Joshua R. Hoge as regular, full-time, non-civil service parks and recreation facilities specialist with the parks department.

• Consider appointing Dana M. Payne as regular, full-time, non-civil service recreation specialist with the parks department.

• Consider appointing Joseph A. Payne as regular, full-time, non-civil service laborer/maintenance helper with the street department.

• Hear comments from elected officials and the public.