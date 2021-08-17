At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Owensboro Health Board of Directors — Reappoint Phil Riney to a three-year term effective Nov. 1, 2021. Reappoint Dr. Anthony McBride as a joint city-county appointment to a three-year term effective Nov. 1, 2021.
• Owensboro-Daviess County Board of Health — Reappoint Nate Pagan to a two-year term effective Aug. 2, 2021.
• Old Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance — Appoint William C. Taylor to a two-year term effective Aug. 17, 2021
• Audubon-Bon Harbor Area Neighborhood Alliance — Reappoint Joyce Knowles to a two-year term effective Sept. 1, 2021
• Citizens Advisory Committee on Community Development — Appoint Kaitlyn Foster effective Aug. 17, 2021
• Daniel Roberts, Owensboro Self Storage, LLC, has petitioned the City for the closing of a street right-of-way located north of 2211 West 2nd Street from River Road to Texas Avenue.
• Hold first reading of Ordinance 12-2021 to levy ad valorem taxes for municipal purposes for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022, at the rate of 26.40 cents for $100 of assessed valuation of real property, 33.02 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of personal property, and 30.30 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of vehicles. Also to provide for the collection and apportionment of same.
Hold first reading of Ordinance 13-2021, budget amendment to revise beginning fund balances, carry over appropriations for all outstanding encumbrances, capital projects and rebudget funds, and to appropriate for the purchase of real estate, construction of Airpark Drive and parking garage.
• Consider the financial report for the period ending June 30, 2021.
• Consider appointing Karen Yocum as regular, full-time non-civil service secretary with the police department.
