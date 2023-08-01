At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Receive a “Year in Review” presentation about the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sports Center from Jeff Esposito, OVG 360 general manager.
• Consider board appointments.
• Consider approving on second reading amendments to Chapter 2, Article 1, Section 2-4 of the city code, updating the open records policy.
• Hold first reading of Ordinance 19-2023, which approves and adopts text amendments to Appendix F, Articles 3, 8, 10 and 17 of the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance for the cities of Owensboro and Whitesville, and for Daviess County.
• Consider new hires and promotions.
• Go into closed session to future property acquisition or sale of real property.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
