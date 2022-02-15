At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Proclaim February at Black History Month.
• Receive Owensboro Health's annual "Report to the Community."
• Hold first reading of an ordinance to close an alley behind 1924, 1926 and 1928 Triplett Street.
• Consider an municipal order to execute a memorandum of agreement with American Hydroplane Events LLC, providing for a Hydroplane racing event in Owensboro on Aug. 19-21, 2022 in Owensboro.
• Consider the financial report ending Jan. 31.
• Consider hiring Kimberly M. Brice as probationary, full-time, non-civil service bus driver with the Public Works Transit Department.
• Consider promoting John W. Nantz Jr. to probationary, full-time, non-civil service crew leader with the Public Works Department.
• Consider promoting James C. Green to regular, full-time, non-civil service lieutenant with the Police Department.
