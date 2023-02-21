At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Receive the annual Owensboro Health update from president and CEO Mark Marsh.
• Reappoint Bryant Bell to the Audubon-Bon Harbor Neighborhood Alliance.
• Appoint Jeff Sanford to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.
• Consider approving an ordinance to annex 2.502 acres at 155 Salem Drive, at the request of Crandall’s Bypass, LLC.
• Hold first reading on a municipal order between the city and Crandall’s Bypass LLC, providing for annexation of 155 Salem Drive, where the city will reimburse Crandall’s 100% of the total ad valorem (excluding school taxes), net profits and occupation taxes for a period of five years.
• Consider approving a municipal order for the city to purchase 3.55 acres located on Carter Road, for use int eh York Ditch stormwater project.
• Consider approving a municipal order directing the mayor to apply for a $24,992 grant through the U.S. Department of Justice (Project Safe Neighborhoods funding) for the Owensboro Police Department to purchase three outdoor pole cameras.
• Consider a resolution entitled “Opposition to the passage of Senate Bill 50 and House Bill 50, relating to partisan elections.”
• Consider new hires and promotions.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
