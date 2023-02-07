At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Proclaim Black History Month.
• Consider approving an ordinance amending Chapter 25, Article IV, Division 1, Section 25-118 of the municipal code to include parking within five feet of a driveway.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance to annex 2.502 acres at 155 Salem Drive, at the request of Crandall's Bypass, LLC.
• Consider approving a municipal order for the mayor to apply for a $222,265 Assistance to Firefighters Grant, to pay overtime for six Owensboro Fire Department employees to attend the joint paramedic program at Owensboro Community & Technical College. The city will pay a match of $22,226.
• Consider approving a municipal order authorizing the mayor to execute grant agreements for the 2020 Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus first and third round funding, in the total amount of $531,849, to prevent prepare for and respond to coronavirus.
• Consider approving a municipal order authorizing the mayor to executive an interlocal agreement for the city to participate in the "Kentucky League of Cities Investment Pool Plus."
• Consider new hires and promotions.
• Enter into closed session under KRS 61.810(1)(b) to discuss future property acquisition or sale.
