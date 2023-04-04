At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Proclaim "National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week."
• Hear a presentation from Kim Johnson, Daviess County Coordinator, Special Olympics.
• Hear a presentation from Cindy Sheriff, "Alzheimer's Association Awareness."
• Consider board appointments.
More from this section
• Hold first reading of an ordinance closing an alley right-of-way behind 1805 and 1811 West Ninth St.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 19, Article I, Section 19-5 of the city Municipal Code entitled "Park Hours," changing the operating hours for Smothers Park to 5 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. The ordinance would also amend Chapter 19, Article I Section 19-6 entitled "restricted activities," to update language regarding required alcohol training for individuals who have been granted a variance to sell alcoholic beverages in the city.
• Consider a municipal order to execute a supplemental agreement with Owensboro Municipal Utilities, where OMU shall pay $55,000 annually for 10 years, in addition to its existing transfers to the city, for economic development purposes.
• Consider a municipal order repealing Municipal Order 48-2022, and directing the mayor to execute a memorandum of agreement between the city, Daviess Fiscal Court, funding the Juvenile Drug Court and Mental Health Court programs for four years, and designating Daviess County Public Schools as the program's supervising agency and fiscal agent.
• Consider personnel items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.