At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Recognize the retirement of Robin Miller from the personnel department, and the retirement of Chris Millay from the street department.
• Consider board appointments to the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro and Daviess County board, and to the Owensboro Health Board of Directors.
• Consider approving an ordinance adopting text amendments to Appendix F, Articles 3, 8, 10 and 17 of the Owensboro Metropolitan Zoning Ordinance for Owensboro, Whitesville and Daviess County.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance to amending Chapter 2, Article II, Section 2-16 of the city municipal code to update the meeting schedule for the Owensboro Board of Commissioners.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2023-24 city budget to revise beginning fund balance and carryover appropriations.
• Consider approving a municipal order to execute a memorandum of agreement with Fiscal Court for Daviess County to apply for Justice Assistance Grant funds in 2023 and in subsequent odd-numbered years, and for the city to apply for the funds in 2024 and subsequent even-numbered years.
• Consider financial reports for the period ending June 30.
• Consider personnel appointments.
• Enter into closed under KRS 61.810(1)(k) to discuss matters which federal or state law require to be discussed in privacy.
• Return to open session and adjourn.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
