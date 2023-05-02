At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Consider reappointing Ben Clark Jr. to the Owensboro-Daviess County Building Code Appeals Board.
• Consider reappointing Ed Allen and Aaron Kizer to the Owensboro Historic Preservation Board.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance renumbering Chapter 19, Article II, Sections 19-4 to 19-55 of the municipal code (entitled "Special Events Ordinance") to Chapter 23.5, Sections 23.5-1 to 23.5-5, and making various amendments to the Special Events Ordinance, including amending the membership and meetings of the Special Events Committee.
• Consider a municipal order authorizing the city to apply for a state Homeland Security grant for $269,220, to be utilized by the Owensboro Police Department to purchase a tactical multipurpose response and rescue vehicle.
• Consider a municipal order approving the 2023-24 Annual Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant and Hoe Investment Partnership funds.
• Consider hiring Hunter B. Ragan as probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional sanitation manager with the Public Works Sanitation Department.
• Consider hiring Terry D. Seaton as probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional crew leader with the Public Works/Sign Shop Department.
• Consider hiring Landon R. Upton as probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional crew leader with the Public Works Department.
• Consider appointing Joseph L. Baize as regular, full-time, non-civil service police officer with the Police Department
• Consider appointing John D. Berry as s regular, full-time, non-civil service construction inspector with the Public Works Engineering Department.
• Consider appointing Tony Hernandez as s regular, full-time, non-civil service refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department.
