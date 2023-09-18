At its meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Declare “Constitution Week.”
• Hear a YMCA update from president and CEO John Alexander.
• Hear a presentation about transient room taxes from Finance Director Angela Waninger and City Attorney Mark Pfeiffer.
• Receive a comparative tax and financial review from City Manager Nate Pagan.
• Consider board appointments.
• Consider approving an ordinance awarding a non-exclusive, 20-year gas franchise to Atmos Energy for transportation, distribution and sale of gas in the city.
• Consider approving an ordinance setting tax rates for fiscal year 2023-24.
• Consider approving an ordinance annexing 0.995 acres at 45 Booth Field Road, at the request of Juston Camacho and Kasey Dupont.
• Consider a municipal order to execute a consensual annexation agreement with Juston Comacho and Kasey Dupont annexing 0.995 acres at 45 Booth Field Road, and providinng $6,750 to the landowners, representing five years’ of ad valorem real property taxes.
• Consider the financial report for the period ending August 31.
• Consider new hires and promotions.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
