At its special called meeting at noon Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Hold first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to issue General Obligation Bonds (Series 2023A) in approximate amount of $35.350 million. The purpose of the bonds is for property acquisition, construction, installation and equipping of: an indoor sports complex; a training center for the Owensboro Fire Department; renovation of OFD Station 3; and other community development projects. The amount of the bonds can be increased by up to $3.535 million, or decreased by any amount.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance amending the 2022-23 city budget and amending Ordinance 08-2022 to provide for bond issuance and related projects; updated infrastructure and services for 911 telephone system and various other items needed by the police department provided for by sate and federal drug funds; and corrections to the Community Development Block Grant and HOME funds; additional funding and appropriations in transit, and to provide for commission approved incentives.
• Consider the Popular Annual Financial Report.
• Consider pending city projects.
