At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following items:
• Consider approval of minutes from the June 1, 2021 City Commission meeting
• Consider appointing Tom Norvell, Barbara Norvell, Jonathan Bailes and Anita Scrivner to a two-year term with the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance effective June 15, 2021
• Consider the second reading of Ordinance 8-2021: An ordinance amending the annual budget for the fiscal-year beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2021 and amending Ordinance 7-2020 to receive various grant funds to include the first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act grant funds; to provide for appropriations due to shortfall, primarily from the COVID-19 pandemic, the purchase of the Lincoln Statue, receiving half the cost from The Young Foundation, the purchase of real estate, additional developer annexation reimbursements and expenditure of secondary police employment
• Hear the first reading of Ordinance 9-2021, an ordinance annexing to the city of Owensboro certain unincorporated territory in the County of Daviess adjoining the present boundary line of the city, being property located at 280 Harbor Ridge Drive containing 0.414 acres, more or less, at the request of Sara Jane McNulty
• Consider Municipal Order 24-2021: Adopting the 2021 Green River Area Development District Hazard Mitigation Plan Update and further authorizing the GRADD Hazard Mitigation Council and local emergency management officials to review the Hazard Mitigation Plan and develop and present amendments to the Owensboro Board of Commissioners
• Consider Municipal Order 25-2021: A municipal order authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Daviess Fiscal Court and Global Spectrum, L.P. for the purchase and use of sports equipment at the Owensboro Convention Center
• Consider Municipal Order 26-2021: Authorizing the acceptance of funds from the Federal Transit Administration in the total amount of $157,299.00 and authorizing and directing the funds to be distributed to the Wendell Foster Center, Inc. to facilitate transporting seniors and individuals with disabilities and authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an agreement with Wendell Foster Center Inc. concerning the transit funds
• Consider Municipal Order 27-2021: A Municipal Order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an addendum to memorandum of agreement with Senior Green establishing the duties of the parties for improvements to Hayden Road and Fairview Drive
• Consider the following new appointments
• Consider hiring Evan M. Gogel as a probationary, full time, non-civil service appointment to housing & grant coordinator and administrative assistant with the Community Development Department effective June 28, 2021
• Consider hiring Susan A. Howard as a probationary, full-time, non-civil-service appointment to office manager with the Public works Engineering Department effective June 21, 2021
• Consider hiring John N. Lyons as a probationary, full-time, non-civil-service appointment to police officer with the police department effective July 5, 2021
• Consider Corey L. Grant for a probationary, full-time, non-civil-service promotional appointment to fire captain with the fire department effective June 20, 2021
• Consider Andrew D. Osborne for a probationary, full-time, non-civil service promotional appointment to building maintenance/operations specialist with the Public Works Building Department effective June 20, 2021
• Consider Ryan J. Trogden for a probationary, full-time, non-civil service promotional appointment to street manager with the Public Works Street Department effective June 20, 2021
• Consider Dena M. Payne probationary, full-time, non-civil service promotional appointment to network systems technician with the Information Technology Department effective July 6, 2021
• Consider Amanda B. Lytle for regular, full-time non-civil service appointment to assistant TAC telecommunicator with the police department effective June 29, 2021
• Consider John David Rudy for regular, full-time, non-civil-service appointment to maintenance worker with the Public Works Grounds Department effective June 21, 2021
• Hear comments from city manager and elected officials.
