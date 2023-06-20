At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Consider reappointing Lelan Hancock to the RiverPark Center board of directors.
• Consider reappointing Jeff Sanford to the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.
• Consider approving an ordinance amending the 2022-23 city budget to provide funding for a wage study, mayor's contingency, information technology and garage equipment needs, and for the Ben Hawes Park irrigation project; also to receive additional federal CARES Act funds for rental assistance and small business relief; to provide appropriations and receive reimbursement for secondary employment services and various police grants; and to true-up TIF revenues for the year-end.
• Consider approving an ordinance to close alley right-of-way at 1624 Parrish Court, 1625 Cary Court and 1617 Cary Court.
• Consider approving an ordinance to close alley right-of-way at 1627 Mayo Avenue.
• Consider approving an ordinance to create and sell a franchise agreement for constructing, maintaining, operating and distributing natural gas along and under right-of-way in the city.
• Consider new hires and promotions.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
