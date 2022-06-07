At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Consider an ordinance to close an alley right of way between 408 Frederica St. and 322 West Fourth St.
• Consider annexing three tracts of land, totaling 53.468 acres near Goetz Drive and Coventry Lane, at the request of Owensboro Developers LLC.
• Consider annexing Goetz Ditch, 11.691 acres, near U.S. 60 and Goetz Drive.
• Consider an annexation agreement providing Owensboro Developers a 100% reimbursement of ad valorem taxes (excluding school taxes), net profits taxes and occupational taxes for five years.
