At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Receive the “AmeriCorps Week” presentation.
• Consider approving an ordinance approving and adopting OMU electric rates.
• Consider approving an ordinance establishing pay rates and a compensation plan for city employees.
• Consider approving an ordinance amending the city’s smoking ordinance to allow smoking in certain limited public spaces were where air purification technology is used in segregated spaces.
• Consider a municipal order repealing Municipal Order 2023-15, amending the city’s agreement with Ellis Entertainment LLC, by which Ellis Entertainment will meet certain payroll requirements in order to receive city incentives. The city would revert to the previous agreement.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
