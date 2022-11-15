At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Unveil the 2022 city Christmas card.
• Recognize the retirement of Katie Royalty from the Finance Department.
• Hear a presentation about project financing from City Manager Nate Pagan.
• Consider reappointing Joseph Acquisto to the Owensboro Human Relations Board.
• Consider reappointing Chief Art Ealum to the Police and Firefighters' Retirement Fund Board (closed).
• Consider reappointing Melinda Cornell and JT Fulkerson to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County Board.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance revising the city's employee handbook, Chapter 1000, Subchapter 1004 pay chart, adding the position of "collection specialist" and removing the position of "assistant occupational tax administrator."
• Consider a municipal order declaring 703 Walnut St. surplus property and executing a real estate purchase agreement and deed conveying the property to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County.
• Consider a municipal order declaring 1821 West Seventh St. surplus property and executing a real estate purchase agreement and deed conveying the property to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County.
• Hear financial reports for the period ending Oct. 31, 2022.
• Consider promoting Aron Contratto, Lucas Hardy and Hunter Hinton to probationary, full-time, non-civil service sergeants with the Owensboro Police Department.
• Consider promoting Sarah Henry to regular, full-time, non-civil service refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department.
