At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Hold first reading of an ordinance to annex 0.665 acres at 2510 and 2514 West Parrish Ave., at the request of Mark and Carla Roberson and Sarako LP.
• Consider three municipal orders allowing the mayor to execute applications for Law Enforcement Protection Program grants, for tazers, tazer cartridges, ballistic vests and ammunition for patrol rifles and patrol handguns.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
