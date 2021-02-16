At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall via teleconference, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following items:

• Recognize the retirements of Kenneth L. Morris from the Street Department, and Bruce Mitchell from the Sanitation Department.

• Consider the minutes from the Feb. 2 meeting.

• Appoint Jay Velotta to an unexpired term of the Property Maintenance Code Enforcement Board.

• Appoint Melinda Schoenwald to the Seven Hills Neighborhood Alliance board.

• Appoint Pam Smith-Wright to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.

• Consider an ordinance closing an alley between 713- 719 Foust Avenue and710-718 Gracian Street, and closing street right-of-way between 710-718 Gracian Street and 1620 West Seventh Street, at the request of Local Property Holdings LLC.

• Consider an ordinance for a budget amendment to receive funds from surplus property sales, to receive CARES Act funding to provide for restaurant and bar grant funds, and to receive state and federal grants for equipment purchases.

• Consider an ordinance authorizing the city to adopt the Program for Public Information for the Community Rating System.

• Consider hiring Jeffery B. Kelley as probationary, full-time non-civil service appointment at Safety/Loss Prevention Manager with the Personnel Department.

• Consider hiring Norman K. Lang as probationary, full-time, non-civil service telecommunicator with the Police Department.

• Consider promoting James W. Green to the position of lieutenant with the Police Department.

• Consider hiring Travis W. Blincoe as regular, full-time, non-civil service road worker with the Public Works Department.

• Consider hiring Bradley D. Snapp as regular, full-time, non-civil service applications supervisor with the IT Department.

• Consider hiring Jacob P. Trogden as regular, full-time, non-civil service maintenance equipment operator with the Public Works Department.

• Hear comments from City Manager and elected officials.

• The meeting can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page, @CityofOwensboro, or on the city’s web site. www.Owensboro.org.