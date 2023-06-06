The Owensboro City Commission will hold a public hearing at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at Owensboro City Hall, where commissioners will consider the following:
• Receive public comments on the fiscal year 2023-24 city budget.
At 5 p.m., commissioners will go into regular session, and will consider the following:
• Consider appointments to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance and the City Utility Commission.
• Consider approving on second reading the fiscal year 2023-24 city budget.
• Hold first reading of an amendment to the 2022-23 city budget to provide funding for a wage study, mayor's contingency, information technology and garage equipment needs, and for the Ben Hawes Park irrigation project; also to receive additional federal CARES Act funds for rental assistance and small business relief; to provide appropriations and receive reimbursement for secondary employment services and various police grants; and to true-up TIF revenues for the year-end.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance to close alley right-of-way at 1624 Parrish Court, 1625 Cary Court and 1617 Cary Court.
• Hold first reading of an ordinance to close alley right-of-way at 1627 Mayo Avenue.
• Hold first reading on an ordinance to create and sell a franchise agreement for constructing, maintaining, operating and distributing natural gas along and under right-of-way in the city.
• Consider a municipal order directing the mayor to execute a deed of easement, for temporary and permanent easements, across 2160 Griffith Avenue for the York Ditch Stormwater Project.
• Consider a municipal order to acquire properties at 915 and 917 Cedar Street.
• Consider a municipal order to sell the city's one-third interest joint property (the city's portion being 20.0 acres) at MidAmerica Airpark to Kenergy.
• Consider a municipal order for an incentive agreement between the city and Kenergy, where Kenergy will receive a 50% rebate of real property ad valorem taxes and occupational taxes for eight years, in exchange for building a facility in MidAmerica Airpark.
• Consider approving new hires and promotions.
