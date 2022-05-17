The Owensboro City Commission will consider the following Tuesday, at City Hall:
• Hold a public hearing at 4:45 p.m. to discuss the city's 2022-23 annual budget, use of municipal road aid funds totaling $1.158 million and use of the Local Government Economic Assistance Fund of $45,000, as contained in the general fund.
• Hold a regular meeting at 5 p.m. The agenda for the meeting was still being prepared Tuesday evening, city manager Nate Pagan said.
