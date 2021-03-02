At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall via teleconference, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following items:
• Hear a presentation from David Ross about the COVID Response Fund
• Consider the minutes from the Feb. 16 meeting.
• Consider second reading for an ordinance to close two right-of-ways: an alley located between 713-719 Foust Ave. and 710-718 Gracian St.; and a street right-of-way located between 710-718 Gracian St. and 1620 W. Seventh St. An easement will be retained by Atmos Energy and Regional Water Resource Agency.
• Consider second reading for an ordinance on a budget amendment to receive funds for sale of surplus property; appropriate funds for incentives; receive CARES Act funding and provide for Restaurant and Bar Grant funds; receive federal JAG Grant Funds and appropriate for purchase of rifles; receive state grant funds in Transit and appropriate for capital equipment purchases; and update CDBG and HOME budget due to revised allocations from HUD.
• Consider municipal order authorizing and directing the mayor to execute an application for a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Highway Safety Grant for $46,000. The grant funds will directly cover overtime for specific mobilizations. This grant would allow the Owensboro Police Department to enhance public safety through direct enforcement during the “Click It or Ticket,” “Speed Weeks” and the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilizations.
• Consider Jamie N. Bittel — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to communications and marketing specialist with the Administration Department, effective March 8.
• Consider Sammy J. Lackey — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to assistant greens superintendent with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective March 8.
• Consider Jaman M. Robertson — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service appointment to refuse truck driver with the Public Works Sanitation Department, effective March 8, contingent upon successful completion of all post-offer, pre-employment requirements.
• Consider Stephen D. Franklin — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to Director of Public Works with the Public Works Department, effective March 15.
• Consider Pamela E. Green — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to occupational revenue clerk with the Finance Department, effective March 15.
• Consider Zane G. Rutherford — Probationary, full-time, non-civil service, promotional appointment to Maintenance Equipment Operator with the Public Works Street Department, effective March 15.
• Consider Amanda F. Kopstad — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to lead telecommunicator with the Police Department, effective March 1, 2021
• Consider Christopher L. Besecker — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to infrastructure supervisor with the Information Technology Department, effective March 9.
• Consider Carey M. Haynes — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to accountant with the Finance Department, effective March 9, 2021
• Consider Jon-Michael A. Perry — Regular, full-time, non-civil service appointment to crew leader with the Parks and Recreation Department, effective March 9.
• Hear city manager comments
• Hear from elected officials
