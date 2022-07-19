At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Recognize the retirements of Heath Stokes (Officer, Owensboro Police Department), Tim Goff (Assistant Finance Manager, Finance Department) and Allen Tanner (Maintenance Specialist, Public Works).
• Proclaim "Dust Bowl Week."
• Hold first reading of an ordinance revising the employee handbook to change age and eligibility requirements for lateral transfer of police and firefighters.
• Hear comments from the public.
