At its meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:
• Proclaim September 17-23 Constitution Week.
• Consider a municipal order annexing 0.376 acres at 2753 Veach Road in agreement with Allen Renfrow, and rebating Ad Valorum, Occupational and Net Profits taxes (not including school taxes) to Allen Renfrow for a five-year period.
• Consider a municipal order executing an easement agreement between the city and Regional Water Resource Agency for sewer construction and perpetual sewer maintenance across a portion of Legion Park.
• Consider a municipal order for the city to purchase property at 2701 Cravens Avenue, for the future expansion of Fire Station Three.
• Consider board appointments and new hires.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
